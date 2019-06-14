Avengers: Endgame: Photo of Thanos Attending a Wedding Goes Viral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Thanos might have turned half the universe to dust and caused a flurry of chaos, but it looks like he isn’t opposed to enjoying some of life’s most beautiful moments. A photo from Reddit user kittencookies has caught some attention online, as a Thanos cosplayer can be seen attending their sister’s wedding.

While the idea of the Mad Titan showing up at a wedding might not be ideal for everyone, kittencookies later clarified that it fit with the wedding’s Marvel theme. Guests were apparently instructed to “wear your best Marvel T-shirt,” something that this particular attendee took to a whole other level.

Love it or hate it, it’s hard to deny that the Thanos cosplay makes this wedding pretty unforgettable. Without getting into Avengers: Endgame spoilers, it also arguably lines up in an amusing way with the character’s mindset at the start of the film.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” Josh Brolin, who plays the character, said in an interview late last year. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

“He’s succeeded in the thing he has set out to do,” co-director Joe Russo said of Thanos’ current state in the MCU late last year. “He’s done. He did it. He’s retired.”

Here’s hoping the couple has a perfectly balanced union.

