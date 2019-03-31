‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Rocket Really Isn’t Afraid of Thanos

When fans first saw Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) find out about Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, it appeared the talking raccoon was scared to the bone by the Mad Titan. In fact, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) mentioned as much when Rocket decided to leave the Guardians in an effort to find Nidavellir with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). One intriguing fan theory, however, says that’s simply not the case.

First shared by u/Quilled, the theory says that Rocket left the Guardians to go to Nidavellir all in an attempt to save Groot (Vin Diesel) from any harm. Thinking back to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as the theory states, the movie’s theme was all about parenting and what it meant to be a father. Because of that, the theorist suggests that the second Thor told them about Thanos, Rocket wanted to get Groot as far away from the Mad Titan as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the surface, it certainly makes a whole lot of sense. A few years had elapsed between Guardians 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, meaning Rocket’s had upwards of five years watching Groot grow from the sapling he helped plant into a teenager. Solidifying the theory is Groot’s last line in Infinity War, something Guardians director James Gunn previously revealed as “Dad…” as the character dusted away as a result of The Snap.

Out of any of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rocket’s one of the few that’s experience such in-depth character development over the course of just two-and-half films and he’s certainly in the position to have a killer role in Avengers: Endgame , as he’s the last remaining member of the Guardians, left on Earth.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How much do you think Avengers: Endgame will make its opening weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!