Every Avenger’s Shadow in the New ‘Endgame’ TV Spot Identified

Sunday night’s Super Bowl TV spot for Avengers: Endgame showed off 30 seconds of entirely new footage from the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, which of course has every single fan online wondering where it all fits into the film as a whole. Each and every new show in the teaser is something to pour over and dissect, especially the spot’s final scene.

As Steve Rogers echoes his “not us” sentiment, a group of Avengers can be seen walking in front of the bay windows in the upstate New York facility. With the light shining in from the windows, and the fact that the characters are pretty far away from the camera, it’s hard to make out exactly who is in the group.

Not to worry, though. We’ve got you covered. Once you blow up the image and study it a bit (with a little help of deductive reasoning), it’s pretty easy to figure out exactly who is in the lineup and where they’re positioned.

Unsurprisingly, Captain America is leading the way with his shield in hand. Since Tony is no long on Earth, there is no debate as to who is in charge of the group. It can only be Cap. Behind him is Thor, the third member of the MCU’s original trinity.

Backing up Thor is Black Widow, which shouldn’t be a surprise given her standing in the group. She’s been around since the very beginning, and no one on the team has a better relationship with Captain America. If not for Thor, she’d undoubtedly be the second in command.

Working back there are three “new” Avengers in Rocket Raccon (the only living member of the Guardians of the Galaxy), Ant-Man, and War Machine. Finally, bringing up the rear is Bruce Banner, who still hasn’t found a way to get Hulk to return.

To help make things even clearer, the folks over at MCU News & Tweets made a convenient image, brightening things up and labeling each of the Avengers in the row.

It’s no surprise that Tony isn’t part of this roster, especially if all of the footage from the trailers and TV spots truly are from just the first 10-20 minutes of Endgame. He’s probably still stuck in space with Nebula. The only potentially confusing omission here is Hawkeye. We know he’s alive, and that Natasha approaches him at some point early on, but he doesn’t seem to have returned to the team just yet.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.