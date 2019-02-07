‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets a Fantastic ‘Us’-Style Fan Poster

Avengers: Endgame has been mashed up with Us, the next movie from Get Out mastermind Jordan Peele.

While both films seem to be offering up gritty and dark themes based around tough losses and situations, they are inevitably drastically different movies. This didn’t stop graphic artist and friend of the site BossLogic from crafting a poster which mashed up the two. Using the dialogue from the most recent TV spot for Avengers: Endgame, the design sees Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton as Ronin removing his mask with “But not us” written across it.

Check out the poster mashing up Avengers: Endgame and Jordan Peele’s Us in the tweet below!

“Some people move on,” the poster says at its top, pulling the line from the Avengers: Endgame footage. “But not us.”

The tag at the bottom is exactly what it needs to be: “Watch yourself Thanos. Real soon!”

The details of Avengers: Endgame are being kept a secret. However, the directors of the upcoming film Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the biggest film in Marvel’s history while speaking to ComicBook.com.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo said in early 2018. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

While the Russo Brothers knew all along that Avengers: Infinity War would lead directly into Avengers: Endgame, their desire to chase story was so important that they wanted to tell a complete tale with the first half. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.