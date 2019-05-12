Vin Diesel Praises Avengers Co-Star Robert Downey Jr.

Entering its third weekend in theaters, Avengers: Endgame is one of the highest grossing films of all-time. Needless to say, cast and crew behind the film are ecstatic at its performance. Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel took to Instagram earlier this evening to give a shout out to his co-star Robert Downey Jr. on an illustrious Marvel Cinematic Universe run.

Sharing a picture of the two, Diesel penned a heartfelt tribute to the Avengers star, saying Downey provided him the inspiration to take Fast 9 to “new heights.”

Diesel and Downey appeared in two MCU films together in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately for fans of both Groot and Iron Man, the characters were never able to meet on-screen before the latter made the ultimate sacrifice in an attempt to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from destroying Earth for a second time.

Avengers: Endgame is now and theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

What was your favorite part of Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter!

