Chris Hemsworth Slams Thanos as He Praises ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

It looks like Earth’s mightiest heroes are rallying against Thanos both on and off the big screen.

Chris Hemsworth, who has portrayed Thor across many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, recently shared a photo of him and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman at the GQ Awards. In the comments, Hemsworth joked that Thanos can “piss off” for taking away his friends, referencing Boseman’s T’Challa and various other characters being turned to dust at the end of Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the photo is pretty endearing (and isn’t the first time that Hemsworth and Boseman have teased each other on social media), it does bring up a pretty interesting conundrum for the MCU. With Black Panther being a bonafide success for Marvel Studios, and a sequel being in the works, T’Challa’s Infinity War death is all part of a larger plan.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” MCU producer Nate Moore said in an interview earlier this year. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

So, what could the larger MCU’s plans look like in the future? It sounds like it’s way too early to tell.

“I think it’s gonna be pretty close to the vest,” Moore continued. “I can’t imagine us doing anything before Avengers 4 is out in the world. We really want to complete that storytelling before we start talking about what’s next. And again, knowing what Joe and Anthony [Russo] have in store I think is really exciting. So hopefully audiences can come to that and watch that film on its own terms and then hopefully shortly after that we can talk about where we think we can go.”

What do you think of this photo of Hemsworth and Boseman? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.