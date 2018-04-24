‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Tries to Avoid Spoilers in New Promo Video

Marvel Studios has released a new promo for Avengers: Infinity War, which focuses on the film’s pretty secretive circumstances.

The promo, which you can check out above, sees an array of Infinity War‘s massive ensemble cast in a sort of police interrogation situation, where they are being asked to spoil the film. After a lot of awkward fumbling – and literally putting duct tape over known “spoiler fiend” Tom Holland – the film’s cast says no, before the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence comes onscreen.

As fans know, those involved with the film have been taking its secrecy pretty seriously, culminating in co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo sharing a second #ThanosDemandsYourSilence warning on social media this morning. But as it turns out, the film’s cast didn’t even know what to expect going into tonight’s world premiere in Hollywood, thanks to some very particular choices from the Russos.

“We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages.” Joe Russo revealed during a recent interview. “None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

While that method might sound a little unorthodox, it sounds like it was for a very good narrative reason.

“They were all kept in the dark,” Joe Russo added in another interview. “They trust us enough that they understand their motivations on set, we can give them enough of a hint as to where they’re coming from and where they’re going. A lot of it is relationship-based so it’s just about behaving truthfully when they’re on camera together and the objectives of each scene are contained in the scene. There’s no reason for anyone to know the overall goal of the villain other than my brother and I.”

But with Infinity War officially being screened for the first time tonight, plenty of fans are in a mad dash to avoid social media spoilers until the film’s official debut this weekend. If you’re looking for a method of how to do that, we’ve put together a handy guide for how to make that easier.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.