Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame Presented a Challenge for Character Theme Music

When Avengers: Endgame hit theaters last year, it served as the culmination of a decade of films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie closed the story of many beloved heroes and brought together tons of characters who fans waited a long time to see together on the big screen. With 22 films and so many characters, there were a lot of puzzle pieces for Joe and Anthony Russo to fit together in Avengers: Endgame. However, there’s one difficult aspect of the filmmaking process that fans may not have considered: the score. Composer Alan Silvestri had the tough task of combining all of the character themes into the movie and creating a score that would tie the many films together. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter released an article explaining how the movie’s writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, worked with Silvestri “to tie together the plots and themes of an 11-year-old franchise, along with crafting a new score.”

“Long after Markus and McFeely finished their work, composer Alan Silvestri, who worked on 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger as well as 2012’s Avengers, came on to score the films,” THR wrote. “For that first Avengers movie, Silvestri had opted to give the villain Loki his own theme as well as keep individual themes for Captain America and Black Widow. But Infinity War and Endgame were a different animal because of the number of characters and storylines. While Markus and McFeely had to tie together multiple storylines, Silvestri felt that starting fresh was in many ways his best bet.”

“Thanos needed to have his own sensibility because he was driving both of these films,” Silvestri explained. “But if every time a character walks on, they have to have their own music, we knew it would be crippling.”

Currently, you can stream Avengers: Endgame on Disney+ along with many other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

