Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame Screen Time Combined Reveals Only One Avenger Was Featured More Than Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame offered all manner of shocks and surprises, with one deviation from the Marvel Studios formula being to give the villain Thanos a majority of the films’ screen time, though one fan’s calculations seemingly confirm that Iron Man earned slightly more time in the spotlight. Over on YouTube, Shinya Kogami studied each minute of the two films and tabulated how many seconds each major character earned, with Tony Stark’s total being 3,001 seconds, which is roughly 50 minutes, while Thanos only earned 2,272 seconds, which is roughly 38 minutes. Check out the full breakdown of each character’s screen time above.

Interestingly, one of Iron Man’s signature lines in the films is, “I love you 3000,” with Kogami noting in their description, “I wanted to manipulate the data to show 3000 but that would be not the right thing to do, so I have left it as it is.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When focusing solely on Infinity War, the data shows a different story, as the villain earned 25 minutes of screen time, with Gamora earning 17 minutes and Tony Stark earning 16 minutes. Combined, the two films have a run time of five hours, with this data confirming just how sprawling of an adventure these films were.

It only made sense that Iron Man would earn the most screen time in these adventures, as the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe was kicked off by Iron Man in 2008, with the character being the linchpin that held the entire MCU together. Additionally, the film served as his final entry in the series, though co-writer Christopher Markus previously revealed they had considered finding ways to let the character survive the ordeal.

“We weren’t there to just kill characters off,” Markus shared with Canada.com. “We were told, ‘If the story demands it, you can take people off the board. But if there’s a good story to be told and no one dies, go ahead and tell that one too.’”

He added, “In Endgame, we were trying to finish arcs and for Iron Man/Tony Stark to give up his life and sacrifice himself for the good of the universe seemed like a really good narrative closure for the billionaire playboy who had been learning over the course of several films (to be a better person).”

Both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are available now on home video.

Are you surprised by these statistics? Do you wish Thanos got more screen time? Let us know in the comments below!