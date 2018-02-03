‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko POP! Figures Street Date Revealed

Funko fans can now start preparing their wallets, as the release date for the Avengers: Infinity War POPs has been revealed.

Thanks to a new listing on Reddit, it appears that the Avengers: Infinity War POPs will start hitting stores on March 2nd. The listing includes 12 different POPs to choose from, though it seems there will be 19 total POPs in the line once other waves and exclusives are counted.

So far there is only one store exclusive listed here (#19), and from a look at the back of a Thor Infinity War POP box we know that the first wave will include POPs of Iron Man, Thor, Iron Spider, Captain America, Thanos, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, Groot, and a 6 inch Hulkbuster Iron Man.

As for Wave 2, it would be easy to see it including another version of Thanos, Doctor Strange, Rocket Raccoon, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Black Panther, though there are several other characters in the film that could make their way into the line.

Crazily enough there are more characters than even 19 POPs can account for, so expect plenty of additions to the line throughout the year.

The new listing doesn’t include any pictures of course, but it does feature some additional releases that Marvel fans will enjoy. The first is for Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp, which is getting 7 total POPs but only 5 are listed at the moment. Those are hitting stores on April 20th.

After that, there are also several Deadpool themed POPs, titled Deadpool Parody POPs. There are 5 of those and then 4 Deadpool Playtime POPs. There is also a Marvel Comics POP based on Gwenom.

As for Avengers: Infinity War, the film currently holds a 4.41 out of 5 on ComicBok.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #1 spot. You can submit your score for the film here.

First up though is Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16. After that, it is time for Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, which is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.