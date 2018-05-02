‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Zoe Saldana on Gamora’s Tragic Relationships

While most every character in Avengers: Infinity War suffers through tragedy on some level, few have walked a road as tumultuous as Gamora of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Speaking with the LA Times, actor Zoe Saldana spoke about her character’s connections to Thanos, the Mad Titan hellbent on wiping out half of the universe, and Star-Lord, the man whom she shares “that unspoken thing” with.

Saldana first addressed what it was like to work with Josh Brolin, whose Thanos takes in Gamora as his adopted daughter.

“f I’m absolutely honest, it was a little… I mean he is a young man, he’s only like 10 years older than I am. And he’s one of the original Goonies, so…” Saldana said with a laugh. “That is such a staple of my childhood, so there was a part of me that was child-like excited and then also another part of me going in my mind like, ‘My dad’s handsome!’ [Laughs] Because it is Josh Brolin. But there’s so much respect for his journey and how he’s made certain choices for himself.”

After teasing their relationship in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Gamora and Star-Lord finally admitted their love for each other in Avengers: Infinity War. Saldana spoke about the two coming together in the latest Marvel Studios film.

“I did like that emotional beat between Star-Lord and Gamora, because in the Guardians world, she’s the Abbott to his Costello,” Saldana said. “He’s such a humorous character that lives off of telling everyone that he doesn’t take anything seriously. And she’s the exact opposite: She’s uptight, she’s grumpy. So we get to see this kind of levity but also this sincere and genuine commitment that they have for each other that we haven’t seen in the other movies.”

After two films of teasing a romance, fans finally got to see the two Guardians commit to each other in Infinity War.

“I love the fact that [Guardians of the Galaxy director] James Gunn has always protected Gamora and Quill’s relationship. But I thought it was really wonderful for audiences to see [in Infinity War] that the show that they put on [when other people are around] is not really what happens behind closed doors. That they really love each other, that they really listen to each other. That he actually is capable of making a promise and keeping it,” Saldana said.

Unfortunately, that romance might have ended as quickly as it began, as Gamora’s time in the MCU could be done.

Unless, of course, someone manages to undo all the damage Thanos did in Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.