‘Avengers Infinity War’ Art Imagines Gender-bent Captain America And Iron Man

Iron Man and Captain Americaare the pillars of the MCU, but you’ve never seemed them quite like this.

Tony Stark and Steve Rogers were played big parts in Avengers: Infinity War and artist Miguel Mercado decided to give the iconic characters a gender-bent spin. His version of Iron Man features mid length black hair, and coupled with the already stylish armor provides a gorgeous take on the armored Avenger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Quick one before leaving the office. I really LOVE the armor in Infinity War. Starting to like Tony more as well 😊”

Luckily he wasn’t done, and he soon posted a female version of Captain America to go with his Iron Man. Cap features lighter brown hair put up in a ponytail and has a stare that screams don’t mess with her. Mercado added the perfect caption to the artwork, saying “Get this woman a shield!”

Mercado also posted another image fo the two together and seems to indicate that more of the Avengers will be added to this team.

“Omg reuploading for the nth time sorry! I put in my Bleeding Edge artwork along with Cap so you won’t get too sick of my reuploads! #Avengers #InfinityWar”

We can’t wait to see what the other Avengers look like, as Infinity War has no shortage of options. Falcon, Vision, Black Panther, Thor, Star-Lord, Winter Soldier, War Machine, and more are all available, and he could also create gender-bent versions of Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Gamora, and more.

As mentioned in the comments, one of the best parts about Mercado’s work here is that while Cap and Iron Man are now female, their costumes don’t get the typical sexy upgrade to the costume. The suits are exactly the same and aren’t suddenly missing huge parts of armor and clothing just because they’re female.

You can check out more of Mercado’s work on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.