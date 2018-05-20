‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Here Are the Songs That Were Almost Used for the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Introduction

Avengers: Infinity War had plenty of memorable moments for fans to enjoy, but it sounds like one could have had a completely different energy behind it.

James Gunn, who wrote and directed both Guardians of the Galaxy films, recently revealed what songs he suggested for the team’s introduction in Infinity War. While the final film had Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) jamming out to The Spinners’ “The Rubberband Man” while flying the team’s ship, there were several other classic rock songs that almost became a possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I just checked. It was actually FOUR songs – Rubberband Man by The Spinners, Draw the Line by @Aerosmith, Train in Vain by The Clash, & Caught in a Dream by @alicecooper. Here’s a Spotify list of Awesome Mix 2.1 (with another song cut from the film).https://t.co/cFh7PsCb6W https://t.co/yHOQT4b5Uc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2018

As Gunn revealed, the other songs that were almost used were Aerosmith’s “Draw the Line”, The Clash’s “Train in Vain”, and Alice Cooper’s “Caught in a Dream”. And apparently, Ace Frehley’s “New York Groove” almost played at a completely different point in the film, but was ultimately cut.

These songs, which Gunn has put into an official Spotify playlist, certainly fit the energy of the Guardians in different ways, and would’ve each made a kickass entrance for the team (even though “Rubberband Man” arguably fits the thematic nature of Infinity War pretty well). And there’s also something sweet about the fact that the songs on “Awesome Mix 2.1” are a bit more hard rock in nature, considering the fact that the team is presumably still using Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) Zune to play music.

“[Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 have been Meredith’s song choices, her communication to Peter,” Gunn said when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released. “In Vol. 3, the song choices will be Yondu’s communicating to Peter.”

And the fact that “New York Groove” almost made it into some sort of other sequence the film – but was ultimately cut – is sure to raise some questions amongst fans. Was the song supposed to play in another Guardians-centric sequence that made it into the actual film, or will it be part of Infinity War‘s many deleted scenes? Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out — but we’ll have fun rocking out to this playlist in the meantime.

What do you think of the “Awesome Mix” songs that almost made it into Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters.