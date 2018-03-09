‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Comments On Thanos Cover

Earlier this week, Entertainment Weekly brought together Earth’s Mightiest Heroes across a series of 15 different covers to honor Avengers: Infinity War. In the upcoming film, the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe come together to battle Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, who also earned a cover. The actor shared the cover on his Instagram page, joking that his character looked more like a musical superstar than a villain who hoped to tear the world in two.

The actor’s comment read, “I don’t know, man, there’s few words to describe when you’re the front man for a group of pretty great musicians like The Mad Titans. I have a feeling the third album may go gold (who knows, maybe platinum) but it’s great that we might sell out some venues. Hoping to play the Fantastic Forum. Always wanted to bring that house down. Anyway, April 27th, anyone shows or not, we’re going to blow the roof off this f-cking joint.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanos was originally teased in 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers, with the character earning various cameos in MCU films in the years since. Given the scope of Avengers: Infinity War, it’s easy to surmise that the character is the most brutal villain the MCU’s ever seen, yet Brolin confirmed the character does have the capacity for compassion.

“When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolves, God I wish I could tell you. I can’t!” Brolin shared with Entertainment Weekly about his step-daughter. “When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three quarters of the film, they said, ‘It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.’ Obviously he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply.”

The upcoming film is set to explore Thanos’ quest to gather all six Infinity Stones and place them in one gauntlet, potentially making Thanos the biggest threat in the universe. Whether he gets all the stones in the first film is yet to be seen, but even without the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos is sure to be the toughest challenge the Avengers have ever faced.

Fans will finally see Thanos in action when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you think Thanos will prove a worthy villain for the Avengers? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]