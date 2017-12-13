Karen Gillan Reveals Her Really Big Hope For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Nebula may not have appeared in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, but Karen Gillan, the Guardians of the Galaxy star who plays Thanos‘ daughter, still has high hopes for her character in Infinity War and its sequel.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Gillan revealed what her big hope is for Nebula in the upcoming Avengers movies.

“I hope that she can somehow face her daddy issues head-on, and make some progress with those,” Gillan says. “That’s what I’m hoping for. I actually don’t know what happens in the end.”

That’s certainly the trajectory that Nebula’s character arc has been on so far. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Thanos loaned his daughters, both Nebula and Gamora, out to Ronan for his war against Xandar. Gamora used this chance to escape, but Nebula continued to act as Ronan’s henchman.

After Ronan was defeated, Nebula went on the run. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gamora and the Guardians caught up with Nebula. Though she was captured at first, Nebula managed to free herself and pursued her sister across the galaxy. The two fought each other on Ego’s planet until they finally came to an understanding and Nebula left again, this time in pursuit of Thanos.

Gillan has previously teased that a confrontation between Nebula and Thanos was approaching.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but I definitely think that all of what we’ve been building towards, with all the backstories between Nebula and Thanos, is definitely going to come to a head in the Avengers film, and she’s definitely going to confront all of those traumatic memories,” Gillan said. “I definitely think she is going to have her moment.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.