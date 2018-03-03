‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Merchandise May Spoil Character’s Death

Avengers 4 will be a tense time for Marvel’s heroes, but it seems another hero might be meeting their end much sooner than that.

There’s a general understanding that not everyone will make it out of the next two Avengers movies alive, and a new toy from Avengers: Infinity War might have given us a clue as to one of those deaths. More and more toys are starting to make their way online, including some new Thor figures. Thor can be seen holding his new weapon Stormbreaker in one figure, but it’s his other figure that’s curious, as he is seen holding a sword…Heimdall’s sword (via The Mary Sue).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans noticed that this Thor figure (sans eye) is holding Heimdall’s powerful sword Hofund. The sword is the key to opening the Bifrost antechamber on Asgard and has always been synonymous in the movies with the all-seeing hero. So, why is Thor holding it?

That could be for a couple of reasons, but the one that springs most to mind is that Heimdall ends up dying in Avengers: Infinity War, giving his sword to Thor before he passes or Thor picking it up in his honor after his death. Either of these scenarios would hit fans hard, as Heimdall’s played big parts in the Thor franchise.

Of course, it could also be a plot point issue, where Thor has to take the sword to accomplish a certain task. THat is more than possible mind you, so it may not be Heimdall’s last ride after all.

Personally, we are hoping for the latter, as it would crush us (and likely many more) to see Heimdall die at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War. It would also be a heck of a punch by Thanos, so it is not like it is completely out of the question.

You can see the toy in question in the image above.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.