‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Merchandise Actually Includes a Thanos Toy Saxophone

Avengers: Infinity War completely changed the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans when it debuted earlier this year, and it also introduced some pretty particular pieces of merchandise.

Comic writer Tom Taylor, whose work includes Injustice, X-Men: Red, and All-New Wolverine, recently shared a photo of an Infinity War-themed saxophone that he found in a store. The toy saxophone, which you can check out below, is given Infinity Gauntlet-like colors, with a photo of Thanos looming above on the packaging.

Looks a little flimsy.

Hope it doesn’t snap. pic.twitter.com/wE4LsbCBoI — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) September 23, 2018

It’s a pretty unique piece of merchandise, one that almost has enough bearing on the film as the Hawkeye-themed bow and arrows that can be seen in the corner of Taylor’s photo.

How exactly did the idea for this toy saxophone come about? Did Thanos play the saxophone in one of the film’s rumored deleted scenes? Does this explain why Drax has such a vendetta against the Mad Titan? The world may never know.

Anyone who has seen Infinity War knows that Thanos had quite a lot on his plate in the film, ultimately culminating in snapping half the universe to dust, which probably explains why he didn’t have time to practice the sax.

“In terms of our choices about who Thanos would end up eradicating with his snap, you know it was very story focused,” co-director Anthony Russo said in an Infinity War special feature. “How do we pay off each individual character’s storyline most profoundly. The first person to go is Bucky Barnes, and it’s shot from Captain America’s perspective. You know we’re watching Cap go through the experience of watching him go away. We’re watching Okoye, who’s number one mission in life is to protect the king. She watches the King go in front of her. To see those characters react in those situations is very powerful and resonate.”

So, will “The Snappening” be undone in Avengers 4? Apparently, the answer isn’t so cut and dry.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” co-writer Christopher Markus said in an interview earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

