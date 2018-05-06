‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Officially Passes $1 Billion Box Office, Becomes 15th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

While it was already known that Avengers: Infinity War was going to fly past the $1 billion number at the worldwide box office in record time, we now have the official numbers from this weekend at the domestic and international box office.

Avengers: Infinity War took in another $112.5 million at the domestic box office and another $162.6 million at the international box office. This brings Avengers: Infinity War‘s domestic box office to $450.8 million and international box office to $713.3 million. For both the domestic and international box office combined, Avengers: Infinity War has reached a staggering $1.164 billion total worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That $1.164 billion total is enough to land Avengers: Infinity War on the number 15 spot on the all-time worldwide box office chart, which is quite an impressive feat considering the film has only been in theaters for 10 days. In reaching the fifteenth spot, Avengers: Infinity War passed by a number of other notable billion dollar comic book movies, including The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Captain: America Civil War.

Another amazing accomplishment for Marvel in general is that Avengers: Infinity War is now the sixth Marvel movie to join the billion dollar club. Previous Marvel movies to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office include Marvel’s The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.1 billion).

With Avengers: Infinity War yet to open in China, it is safe to say that the film will climb much higher at the box office in the weeks to come. Avengers: Infinity War will almost for certain pass the Black Panther and the previous two Avengers movies to become Marvel’s highest grossing film of all time. Avengers: Infinity War also has a good shot at crossing the illustrious $2 billion mark at the box office, which is something only three other films in history have done.

Avengers: Infinity War has received strong reviews from most critics, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis:

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined. It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.”

The latest film from Marvel Studios also placed pretty high on ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of every Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.