Thanos Vs. Hulk in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Poster

With Thanos being built up as the greatest challenge yet for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, it’ll be interesting to see just how they match up against the Mad Titan in the upcoming film from Marvel Studios.

Artist BossLogic made his own rendition of the battle set to come in Avengers: Infinity War, paying homage to Superman’s debut in the cover of Action Comics #1 in the process. The result sees Thanos having his way with the Hulk while the others just kind of cower in fear. Take a look below:

It’s a shame to see Hulk being used as the infamous car from the Action Comics #1 cover, but as Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo said to HeyUGuys, the Jade Giant might not be the strongest one there is.

“I mean it’s like death comes to call for the Avengers,” said Joe Russo. “It’s a nearly unbeatable force who is determined to destroy half the life in the universe in order to bring it into balance. He sees it as an overgrown garden that he needs to prune. As you mentioned he is fairly invincible He’s a sort of genetic mutation who’s the Genghis Khan of the universe. Unbeatable on the battlefield and stronger than the Hulk. Skin in invincible, so it really is a, it’s going to cost the Avengers something to defeat him.”

Seeing the other heroes running away is a nice touch, especially with Iron Man playing the role of the man on the cover of Action Comics #1.

But fans shouldn’t expect another take on the Hulk fighting an adversary, be it the Abomination or even Tony Stark in his Hulkbuster armor. The Russos intend to capture a different tone in their movie.

“You have to be innovative with each of these films, because we’ve done twenty of them.” Russo explained at a recent press event. “So I think what’s unique about this movie, and if you’ve been a fan of the Marvel Universe for the past decade, this is the first time you will get to see all of these characters. And that was our approach when we were working on the film. We knew that we had ‘strange alchemy’, and by that I mean unique chemistry between the characters. We’d take characters from different franchises who have never been in the same room before, and put them together to create combustible relationships. This is the culmination event, I can’t speak to whether you see them all together or not, but you certainly get to see a lot of them together.”

We’ll see how the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stack up to the Mad Titan when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

