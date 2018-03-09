New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Adds More Characters

A newly surfaced piece of Avengers: Infinity War art assembles even more of Earth’s mightiest heroes, including a trio of new fan-favorites from Black Panther.

The 23-character poster unites the casts of Marvel Studios’ biggest franchises, including The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

From back to front:

Captain America (Chris Evans)

War Machine (Don Cheadle)

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)

Bucky (Sebastian Stan)

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

Vision (Paul Bettany)

Mantis (Pom Klementieff)

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)

Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

Wong (Benedict Wong)

Nebula (Karen Gillan)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Groot (voice of Vin Diesel)

Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper)

Drax (Dave Bautista)

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Falcon (Anthony Mackie)

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

The promo poster comes as Marvel Studios and Entertainment Weekly have rolled out a slew of Infinity War first-looks, including a batch of 15 magazine covers and high-res stills featuring villainous Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) in action and Tony Stark teamed with Bruce Banner and sorcerers Doctor Strange and Wong.

Disney is expected to soon debut the second Infinity War trailer to the public after showing off the fresh look at an annual investor meeting held Thursday in Houston, Texas.

Dubbed an “unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe” by its official synopsis, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War “brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time” as “the Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told EW the next pair of Avengers films will act as an “ending” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, in large part because you don’t see it that often in this particular genre,” Feige said, after telling Vanity Fair in November the unnamed Avengers 4 will lead to a second distinct chapter of the shared Marvel universe.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27, followed by Avengers 4 May 3, 2019.

