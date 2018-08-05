Samuel L. Jackson Stars in Hilarious ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ & ‘Pulp Fiction’ Mashup

Ever since he first appeared in the post-credits scene for the first Iron Man movie, Samuel L. Jackson has come to embody the role of Nick Fury, Director of SHIELD. But the actor is known for many other roles, including his notable turn as Jules Winnfield, a hitman in the ’94 classic Pulp Fiction.

So, naturally, it was only a matter of time before someone combined Avengers: Infinity War with Quentin Tarantino’s popular film. Check out this humorous video in the player below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s the obligatory inclusion of John Travolta as Vincent Vega, pacing aimlessly as he does when he doesn’t have a target to rough up. And of course effects artist David M. Jones had to include the iconic Dick Dale track “Misirlou.”

Jackson collaborated with Tarantino on more films, including Jackie Brown and Django Unchained, and he’s been in so many different franchises and acclaimed films that it’s impossible to claim one of his characters as a definitive role.

But he’s still going to be loved by superhero fans for his role as Fury over the last decade of Marvel Studios movies. And though the character did fade from existence in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, it’s definitely not the last we’ve seen of the one-eyed secret agent.

Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel, which is set to premiere in theaters in March. But given that the film takes place in the past, Jackson was still surprised that his character bit the dust in Infinity War.

“I had no idea, it came out of the blue,” Jackson said to Vulture. “Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know, but I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means.”

The actor is confident in Captain Marvel’s future, as well as actor Brie Larson’s ability to play the role. He knows Marvel Studios selected her for a reason.

“She wants it to be a special film, she wants it to represent women, she wants it to be a film that has heart and depth,” Jackson said. “Brie grabs information from everywhere: Who was the first female pilot? What were her struggles? She wants to make sure all of that is embodied in the character to give it the justice of the woman’s struggle, to follow her from where she was to becoming this great force, because she’s the most powerful character in the Marvel universe.”

Captain Marvel premieres March 8, 2019. Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.