‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Have Serious Concerns Over Spider-Man’s Crotch in New Poster

Fans are calling out Spider-Man’s lack of bulge in recent Avengers: Infinity War promotional […]

Fans are calling out Spider-Man‘s lack of bulge in recent Avengers: Infinity War promotional material.

With great power, comes great responsibility — to edit out and diminish the effect of the human anatomy in posters, like removing any trace of man-parts in a poster featuring a teenager wearing a form-fitting costume.

After Marvel Studios’ collection of Infinity War character posters were released, fans were stirred by Captain America’s from-behind pose — a way of saying the internet found that poster featuring Chris Evans’ star-spangled Avenger just peachy — and now social media has provided some amusing reactions to Spidey’s airbrushed crotch.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th. Actor Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker-slash-Spidey in the untitled Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, out July 5, 2019.

