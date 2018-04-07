‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Have Serious Concerns Over Spider-Man’s Crotch in New Poster

Fans are calling out Spider-Man‘s lack of bulge in recent Avengers: Infinity War promotional material.

With great power, comes great responsibility — to edit out and diminish the effect of the human anatomy in posters, like removing any trace of man-parts in a poster featuring a teenager wearing a form-fitting costume.

After Marvel Studios’ collection of Infinity War character posters were released, fans were stirred by Captain America’s from-behind pose — a way of saying the internet found that poster featuring Chris Evans’ star-spangled Avenger just peachy — and now social media has provided some amusing reactions to Spidey’s airbrushed crotch.

Did you see his basket (or lack thereof) when it was on the cover of @EW ? It was pretty hysterical. Let me see if I can find it. pic.twitter.com/C9yHy3z9g8 — Baron Frosti (@baronfrosti) April 5, 2018

I guess because he’s 21 and Spiderman is suppose to be around 15/16 they don’t want to sexualise it but now they’ve castrated him which is even more strange. Where yo’ dick Spidey. — Joshua Masson (@Joshua_Masson) April 5, 2018

After that lip sync of Rihanna pic.twitter.com/RdFzXC9Bdl — Blue (@space_nymphh) April 6, 2018

This is accurate I’m p sure, they did the same with Andrew Garfield a couple years ago for Amazing Spider Man. — Incubussi (@Aries_AF_Brian) April 6, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th. Actor Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker-slash-Spidey in the untitled Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, out July 5, 2019.