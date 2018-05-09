Tom Holland Opens Up About Spider-Man in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

In the latest crossover epic from Marvel Studios, Spider-Man was gifted a brand new costume from his mentor Tony Stark; one more comparable to the Iron Man armor. But on the set of the film, the actor looked much less impressive.

While speaking with the Disney Channel on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, star Tom Holland opened up about his experience filming the new movie alongside the other big-name actors — most of whom had the benefit of wearing their superhero costumes. Watch the clip in the video player above.

“It’s kind of surreal because there are so many of us now,” Holland responded when asked what it’s like to be an Avenger.

“Our first day on set, everyone was there in their superhero costumes, and I have to wear this motion capture suit,” Holland added. “So I didn’t look very heroic, and everyone looked really cool.”

Holland teased the new suit’s gadgets, as well as the “new side of Peter Parker” which is probably his coy way of saying “my character dies.” But who knows.

The actor impressed (and depressed) audiences in the film’s final moments, after Thanos achieves his victory and obliterates half of all life from existence with the snap of his finger. After that, Iron Man can’t help but watch as his protégé clings to life, begging to remain, but succumbing and crumbling to ash in Tony Stark’s arms.

Holland and co-star Robert Downey Jr. completed that scene through improvisation, and Holland himself didn’t even learn his character was being eliminated until the day they filmed it, as he revealed at a Q&A event for his non-profit group the Brothers Trust.

The visual effects team at Weta were responsible for bringing that scene to life, and lead VFX supervisor Matt Aiken revealed the reason why Spider-Man sticks around longer than the other characters who faded from existence.

“Spidey’s really fighting it,” Aiken said. “He definitely doesn’t want to go and he’s fighting… he’s incredibly powerful, so he’s able to withhold it for a lot longer than some of the others, but in the end he can’t withstand it.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

What did you think of Tom Holland’s performance in the latest Avengers film? Do you think he’ll be back in Avengers 4, or is Marvel Studios tricking everyone by promising a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming? Let us know what you think in the comments!