Remembering That Time a Younger Tom Holland Said He Wanted To Be Spider-Man

A resurfaced video from years ago sees future Spider-Man star Tom Holland express his interest in one day playing the superhero.

The video — shared to YouTube in 2013 and taken sometime after the release of 2012’s The Impossible — sees the then-16-year-old actor asked what he’d like to do after the J.A. Bayona-directed drama, where he played a boy seeking to reunite his separated family after a devastating Tsunami.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are so many roles made every year, it’s impossible to say exactly what you want to do,” Holland says in the video. “But something that has a bit of action or a bit of comedy, maybe something that’s less serious than The Impossible. Something a bit more jokey.”

Asked if he fancies playing a superhero, Holland answered, “Oh, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I dunno, what kind of superhero would I want to play? Maybe Spider-Man, in like ten years time, maybe.”

Sony was then fresh off rebooting Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy with a new, younger Spider-Man in Andrew Garfield, who filled played the role in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Holland says he could tackle “the reboot of the reboot, if they made one. I don’t know, that’d be cool.”

In 2015, the actor won the role to debut as the character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man’s debut in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe. It would mark the first time Spider-Man would operate alongside other famous Marvel heroes, like Captain America and Iron Man, in live-action on the big screen.

Holland has previously shared photos proving his lifelong love of Spidey, including a photo of his younger self posed with a Tobey Maguire Spider-Man toy and a 2015 photo of himself holding his “first-ever” childhood Spider-Man costume.

“I slept in that thing, that thing still stinks today. There’s no washes that can make that thing wearable,” Holland joked on The Graham Norton Show in April.

The now 21-year-old actor plans to be Spider-Man for a long time, but the next role on his wish-list?

“It’s James Bond,” Holland told viewers during a Facebook Live stream in 2017. “I really want to be James Bond. Sony makes those movies. I’ve told them to make it happen.”

Holland can be seen as Spider-Man for his third time in Avengers: Infinity War, now playing.