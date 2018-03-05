Thanos With Iron Man’s Severed Head Is the Best ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cosplay Ever

The release of Avengers: Infinity War is growing closer (like, a lot closer), causing fans to celebrate in some pretty creative ways. But a recent fan-made cosplay has already taken things to a whole other level.

Reddit user KidVsHero recently shared a photo of a Thanos cosplayer at this weekend’s Emerald City Comic Con, which you can check out below. The cosplayer dons Thanos’ Infinity War garb, complete with the Infinity Gauntlet, while carrying something pretty unique – the severed head of Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is this cosplay kinda upsetting? Yes. But it’s also pretty darn impressive. And considering what we already know about Infinity War, it almost doesn’t feel too far off at this point. We know that the Mad Titan will be having a pretty substantial role in the film, and that the directors want to present him as a truly chilling antagonist for the Avengers.

“The stakes are incredibly high,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com last year. “I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation. He’s an incredibly intense character. Sociopathic. He takes no prisoners.”

But at the same time, the Russos are hoping to present Thanos as a multi-dimensional character, one who sparks a very dynamic reaction amongst Marvel fans.

“I’m most excited for the audience to learn about him.” Joe Russo explained back in December. “I think he’s a very interesting and complex villain. That’s why I like him. That’s why I’m excited for the audience to learn about him. I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film.”

So, as it is, Thanos is pretty darn terrifying. But recent fan speculation has suggested that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) could be a personal target of Thanos, depending on whether or not he secretly holds the Soul Stone. So while we might not see this exact situation take place in Infinity War, we can probably expect Thanos and Iron Man to go toe-to-toe in some sort of interesting way.

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.