Awesome Halloween Decoration Features Epic ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fight

Halloween is just around the corner and that means many people have decorated their houses and yards to offer up maximum scares, but one at one house those scares have nothing to do with ghosts and goblins and everything to do with the much bigger scare of Thanos.

Spotted over in Reddit’s r/marvelstudios community, someone skipped the traditional Halloween decor this year and went straight for a scene out of Avengers: Infinity War with an epic display of one of the film’s more heart-stopping scenes — Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Iron Man/Tony Stark’s attempt to stop Thanos on Titan. Check it out below.

In the film, having failed to get the Infinity Gauntlet off of Thanos’ arm while he was subdued by Mantis, the Mad Titan fights back while the heroes attempt to regain the upper hand. While it doesn’t appear that the other heroes — Doctor Strange, Star Lord, Drax, and Mantis — are part of this display, it does capture the teamwork between Spider-Man and Iron Man, with the webslinger trying to create an opening for Iron Man to get that Gauntlet.

Unfortunately, the attempt is unsuccessful. As fans know, Thanos went on to Earth where collected the Mind Stone and then unleashed his devastating snap. The act brought “balance” to the universe as it turned countless living beings to ash — including Spider-Man. That particularly heartbreaking scene was itself captured in another clever Halloween decoration which reimagined a pumpkin as Iron Man cradling a disintegrating Spider-Man disappearing into leaves on the lawn. If that display — and the scene from the movies itself — was an emotional punch to the gut, fans can expect that Avengers 4 will be just as emotionally challenging.

“We made those deaths impactful- emotionally, because you have an emotional connection with those characters and it’s difficult taking someone like Peter Parker and putting him in that position,” the Russo Brothers said of the film’s deaths earlier this year. “What 16 year old wouldn’t want not to go in such the way it’s shown so we set up that relationship between he and Tony Stark in separate movies to lead to that moment- it’s a father-son relationship. It’s painful to watch. Certainly the most painful to watch is the Gamora sequence because Thanos is a horrible despicable creature- who believes that he sincerely loves her- which makes it a lot harder to watch. So we try to complicate things emotionally because our job as storytellers is to tell the best story we can and make your experience as many emotions as possible when you watch the film. Because ultimately it is a- you’re paying money to go see it and if we can make you laugh, cry, happy, sad and feel catharsis- you get a lot more for your money than just laughing or just crying.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.