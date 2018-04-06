Amazing Fan Mashup Edits ‘Shrek’ Films into ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

The release of Avengers: Infinity War is still a few weeks away, but it looks like it’s making fans see the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and other franchises – in a new light.

YouTuber SztywnyPatyk recently shared a new video, which syncs various pieces of footage from the Shrek franchise into the second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. You can check out the video, deemed “Shrek: Infinity Swamp”, above.

While the idea of mashing Shrek with the MCU epic might seem a little weird on paper, the end result is actually pretty perfect. Moments and fight scenes from the trailer are placed in an unusual, but simultaneously fitting context (for example – pay attention to how the video plays off of the “snap of his fingers” line).

In this video, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is substituted for the evil Lord Farquaad, while Shrek and Fiona take on the roles of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

As the video goes on, Puss in Boots gives a rousing version of the slight that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) gives to Iron Man, and Merlin and Artie are perfect proxies for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) awkward conversation about superhero code names.

Infinity War has become no stranger to these sort of fan-made recreations, with previous videos reimagining the trailer with Disney/Pixar characters, ’90s Marvel cartoons, Power Rangers, and anime. But oddly enough, the MCU is no stranger to these Shrek comparisons either, with another YouTuber creating a Shrek version of the Thor: Ragnarok trailer.

Putting the Shrek of it all aside, the hype for Infinity War only seems to be growing, especially following the release of that second trailer. And while the cast and crew are going out of their way to hide plot details, one cast member hasn’t been shy about the film’s scale.

“It’s just mind-blowingly epic.” Cumberbatch explained during an interview last month. “What I thought is, this just doesn’t stop. Once it starts, it does. Not. Stop. It’s just this horrible, brilliant, terrifying, at times funny, at times very moving, relentless action. It’s like everyone’s constantly in crisis, and catching up with themselves, and it’s really breathless to read a script like that. This isn’t a slow burn. You’re really thrown in helter-skelter. [Laughs] It’s got a lot of facets to it, but I think the main one for me was just how utterly relentless the events and action were.”

You can see the real Avengers: Infinity War – most likely minus any appearances from Shrek – when it debuts on April 27th.