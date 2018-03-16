Marvel Fans Can’t Wait to Buy ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tickets

On the eve of Avengers: Infinity War advanced ticket sales going live with an accompanying new trailer, Marvel fans can’t wait for destiny to arrive.

You’ll want to be up early Friday morning when tickets become available for purchase at a reported 9:00 a.m. EST, which is likely to coincide with the premiere of the long-awaited second theatrical Infinity War trailer that has been confirmed to drop March 16th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Expect the new trailer to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, which broke records to become the most-viewed trailer ever in its first 24 hours online.

The first Avengers: Infinity War TV spot, released during the Super Bowl last month, also generated the most social media buzz on sites like Twitter and Facebook during the big game.

To put it plainly: Infinity War is going to be huge, and the hype keeps getting bigger.

Slide 1

there’s two type of people who are waiting for the second infinity war trailer pic.twitter.com/vovMgnIjBQ — t (@peterquillsI) March 14, 2018

Waiting for infinity war trailer to drop pic.twitter.com/zeegKO9bnE — Film Feed (@FiImFeed) March 11, 2018

marvel stans waiting for the second infinity war trailer pic.twitter.com/LAcCD8dX9P — alia (@Iokified) March 13, 2018

INFINITY WAR RELEASED IN LESS THAN 50 DAYS.



And still no new trailer. pic.twitter.com/GLjuMOCSOb — HoustonProductions1 (@Blockbustedpod) March 9, 2018

Slide 2

Extremely accurate look at the number of followers asking us “When do @Avengers tickets go on sale?!” ?? pic.twitter.com/4grUHJR8Yo — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) March 16, 2018

Slide 3

Me preparing for Infinity War tickets to go on sale pic.twitter.com/eFF6xnltB1 — Max van Dongen (@MaxJvanDongen) March 16, 2018

Me trying to plan out buying Infinity War tickets with the squad. pic.twitter.com/2IUFGpcJAf — James F. Ewart (@thejamesewart) March 16, 2018

presale tickets for infinity war go up tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/7WHE9kwW76 — yo! it’s PJO! (@yoitspjo) March 16, 2018

Slide 4

me paying bills tomorrow vs me buying Infinity war tickets pic.twitter.com/S2uuktSU3m — daughter of sparda (@trillValentine) March 15, 2018

so tickets AND the infinity war trailer are being released at 9:00 AM. while im in school, trying to get tickets, for infinity war. pic.twitter.com/ecJnTq49dT — karina (@spideymjles) March 16, 2018

Me when Infinity War tickets go on sale pic.twitter.com/9QYDTQRAXx — Ricky Martinez (@RickyRickyton) March 15, 2018

Slide 5

Me when Infinity War tickets go on sale pic.twitter.com/NxNNLO099M — Mai (@maipaperjourney) March 15, 2018

Me booking my ticket for Infinity War tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/6oN99F7keW — speedy ? hugged Niall (@phenomenaIflash) March 15, 2018

The brand new #InfinityWar trailer is released tomorrow, plus the tickets will go on sale too!



Me: pic.twitter.com/P75vajcX1L — Luis ルイス (@Scrface87) March 15, 2018

Slide 6

Waiting on infinity war tickets…….. pic.twitter.com/me4uNafUeO — An Old Dusty Qrow… (@Reverseakadaill) March 15, 2018

When you realise that tomorrow the 2nd #InfinityWar trailer will be released, Tickets for Avengers: Infinity War will be on sale and a possible Infinity War Theatrical Poster will be out:#AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWarTrailer2 pic.twitter.com/KtLvMi8tiI — Will Vickers (@w_vickers11) March 15, 2018

Preparing for @Avengers trailer debut & presale tickets like… pic.twitter.com/VCG9tOb2Sw — Gerald D. Corporal (@GeraldDCorporal) March 15, 2018

Slide 7

tomorrow is FRIDAY and we get a new infinity war trailer #BLESSED pic.twitter.com/f4hemryQnx — baizenvalentine (@baizenvalentine) March 16, 2018

goodnight tickets go on sale and we get a new trailer for infinity war tomorrow pic.twitter.com/RjMtWdjQWn — katie IW TRAILER TOMORROW (@scofieldspencer) March 16, 2018

me watching the second infinity war trailer that i already watched 93929 times from the leaked sdcc: pic.twitter.com/UsanahIDxZ — alia (@Iokified) March 16, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!