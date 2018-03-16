Marvel Fans Can’t Wait to Buy ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tickets

Marvel

On the eve of Avengers: Infinity War advanced ticket sales going live with an accompanying new trailer, Marvel fans can’t wait for destiny to arrive.

You’ll want to be up early Friday morning when tickets become available for purchase at a reported 9:00 a.m. EST, which is likely to coincide with the premiere of the long-awaited second theatrical Infinity War trailer that has been confirmed to drop March 16th.

Expect the new trailer to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, which broke records to become the most-viewed trailer ever in its first 24 hours online.

The first Avengers: Infinity War TV spot, released during the Super Bowl last month, also generated the most social media buzz on sites like Twitter and Facebook during the big game.

To put it plainly: Infinity War is going to be huge, and the hype keeps getting bigger.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.

