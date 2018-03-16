‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Tease Early Release For Trailer

Evacuate the city. Engage all defenses. And get this man an alarm clock.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo want you up bright and early for tomorrow’s trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set your alarm clocks… — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 16, 2018

The directing duo’s official Twitter account dropped a simple tweet, instructing fans to “set your alarm clocks.”

Disney released a trailer tease on Thursday announcing the long-awaited arrival of the second theatrical Infinity War trailer, expected to debut online early Friday morning.

The trailer is likely to accompany pre-sale tickets going live at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The Russo brothers described Infinity War as a sort of heist movie, calling it an adventure film that has “a bit of a smash-and-grab energy.”

“There’s a lot of characters in these movies that have tones that they’re bringing from their own franchises,” said Joe Russo. “I think it’s a very unique film. I don’t think there are a lot of movies that have the kind of tone that this movie has, because it’s a combination of franchises. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that before, on this scale. It’s got a really unique tone to it.”

That descriptor is just one of several intriguing details revealed by blockbuster’s cast and crew ahead of its April 27 release, which will see almost all of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man franchises — assemble for the first time.

Marvel’s ramped up Infinity War promotion comes as February’s Black Panther continues to dominate the worldwide box office, where it’s amassed more than $1 billion dollars since its release four weeks ago.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!