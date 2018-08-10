‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Wakanda Forever Featurette Released

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette in promotion of Avengers: Infinity War, centered around a Wakanda Forever theme.

Featured in the new featurette are Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira, along with Avengers: Infinity War co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The way the Russo’s work, they’re willing to try different things,” Boseman said. The video sees the popular “Wakanda Forever” phrase being delivered on set, which ended up having a ring to it for the cast. “It became, sort of, the cadence of the whole set. People walking around saying ‘Wakanda forever.’”

Okoye actress Danai Gurira was thrilled to see how much freedom the cast members had when bringing their characters to life.

“There’s a lot of input and we could share how we express ourselves and what war cries we use as Wakandans,” Gurira said. It seems to ring true, as well, as a clip sees Joe working with M’Baku actor Winston Duke to master a war cry seen in Avengers: Infinity War‘s Wakanda battle.

“You get the actors involved and, of course, they know their characters better than anybody,” Joe said. “They have great input.”

As it turned out, the collaboration between actors and directors ended up being crucial in bringing together the largest ensemble film in cinematic history. With more than 30 principle cast members, the Russos had a lot of characters to familiarize themselves with!

Avengers: Infinity War, along with the 19 other Marvel Cinematic Universe films will be re-released in IMAX format for a limited time at the end of August, allowing fans to experience their favorite films again on the biggest stage possible. So far, the 20 films delivered from Paramount, Sony, Disney and Universal which make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe have garnered over $17 billion at the worldwide box office.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.