‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Explains Wakanda’s Role In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

These days, the whole world wishes Wakanda were real. The country was paraded to audiences once Marvel’s Black Panther hit theaters, and people cannot get enough of the fascinating place. Lucky for them, Wakanda will be part of Avengers: Infinity War, and the fictional country’s king is opening up about how the blockbuster will use his homeland.

Don’t worry too much though! You definitely won’t need a visa to visit Wakanda when the third Avengers film drops.

Recently, Entertainment Tonight posted its interview with Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) and Danai Gurira (Okoye). The pair sat down to talk about their work on Black Panther as well as Avengers: Infinity War, and the former was eventually asked what he could say about Wakanda’s presence in the upcoming movie.

“I don’t know,” Boseman laughed, nodding to the on-going secrecy surrounding the movie. After a moment, the actor finally gave fans just a hint of the role Wakanda will fulfill in the feature.

“I think you’ll get to see in this and Black Panther...is that it introduces in an organic way the technology and the mystery of the country. That is all part of Infinity War, using it to the advantage of the Avengers and the Guardians. So, I think that’s what you will see.”

This is not the first time Boseman has spoken about how Black Panther’s country fits into Avengers: Infinity War. ComicBook was able to hear the actor discuss Wakanda’s exploration during a set visit last summer.

“You have a world problem with Thanos,” Boseman said. “It’s a problem that affects everyone in the world. Wakanda is on the world stage. We are obviously advanced in a way where we can help the situation. That is all that’s happening here.”

“From Black Panther, you are going into the world of Wakanda,” Boseman said. “They are more technologically advanced than any other nation on the planet. You are seeing some gadgets and some technology and merger of those things with spirituality in a way that you didn’t see in Civil War, but that is because you are coming into their space. Now you get the opportunity to see it.”

