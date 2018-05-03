Netflix Mocks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos Visual Effects

One of the big topics of debate about Avengers: Infinity War is how the design and look of Thanos has changed from his first debut in that Avengers post-credits scene, to his full debut in Avengers: Infinity War. Well, Netflix is taking the opportunity to throw a little shade at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with this little post mocking the changes in Thanos’ CGI design:

doctors hate him! local dad’s transformation has half the world in shock pic.twitter.com/9vEMvqSgj4 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 3, 2018



Now that is some professional-grade shade, right there!

Netflix has to be careful throwing such stones, as the streaming service has been criticized for some of the questionable effects in some of its original features and TV shows (see: Bright). Still, Thanos is a big, easy, target right now, as Avengers: Infinity War continues shattering box office records both domestically and globally.

It’s no secret that things change as the Marvel Cinematic Universe progresses. The plans and designs of the MCU have rarely stayed the same as each new subsequent film is released. It’s not just the advancements in film technology between films: Marvel Studios is constantly updating its character designs, with MCU heroes getting new looks and costumes nearly every film. It should therefore not be all that surprising that Thanos also changed looks between films – or that the visual effects of an actor doing a Thanos cameo, and Josh Brolin doing a full Thanos motion-capture performance, would be different.

All in all, Brolin’s Thanos performance in Infinity War seems to have struck a chord with the masses. There’s been extensive debate about the Mad Titan’s convictions and mission; there’s even a website dedicated to the question of whether Thanos would kill you; and yes, fans have had plenty of fun mocking his appearance with humorous memes. From a certain perspective it may seem like Thanos is the butt of some running jokes, but taking a step back, it’s clear that Marvel Studios has once again delivered a character who has penetrated the zeitgeist in a big way.

