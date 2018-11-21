Avengers Are Adding a New Member to the Team

The Avengers are getting a new member in February.

Marvel comics released their February solicitations. February will see the release of Avengers #14 and Avengers #15. Both issues tease that the Avengers will become involved in a vampire civil war in Transylvania. The Avengers #15 synopsis teases that the team will be adding a “startling new member.”

The Avengers did just extend an offer to Blade in the most recent issue of the series. The next issue of Avengers will wrap up the current storyline. So far, that story introduced the Defenders of the Deep, reformed the Winter Guard, and birthed of the Squadron Supreme of America. The following two issues will spotlight the original Iron Fist, a member of the Avengers of 1,000,00 BC. Knowing this and that the next story arc involves vampires makes Blade seem likely to be the new member.

This new member – be it Blade or whoever else – will be taking the spot on the team vacated by Doctor Strange. Writer Jason Aaron has previously that the seventh spot on the Avengers would rotate depending on who the team and the story needed to be present.

“We wanted to get back to a small, core lineup. With big, iconic characters at the heart of that,” Aaron told IGN. “So we get Steve, Tony, and Thor Odinson back together at the heart of this new team, and the rest of the team we build around them over the course of the first arc. My aim with this series is basically, if you only read one Marvel comic — not that you should read just one Marvel comic, but if you did — if you picked this book up, this would show you the landscape of the Marvel universe issue after issue. We want to feature the biggest characters and go to the coolest, most exotic locations around the Marvel U.”

Avengers #14 and #15 go on sale in February. Covers and solicitation text follow.

AVENGERS #14

JASON AARON (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO SCALERA

SKRULLS VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO

THE WAR OF THE VAMPIRES BEGINS!

TRANSYLVANIA IS BURNING! As vampire civil war throws the world into chaos, the mysterious Shadow Colonel and his squad of undead revolutionaries have one burning question on their murderous minds: Where is Dracula? And if the Avengers find him first, will the lord of the damned be friend or foe?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #15

JASON AARON (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER by GERALD PAREL

CIVIL WAR: VAMPIRE EDITION!

Dracula forges unholy alliances from his prison cell. Ghost Rider goes berserk. The Shadow Colonel and his new Legion of the Unliving raise bloody hell all over the globe. It’s a good thing the Avengers just added a startling new member to the team.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99