Avengers Star Ross Marquand “Very Much Excited” by Marvel's Moon Knight Show

Ross Marquand, who portrayed an ethereal Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, is "so very much excited" by Marvel Studios' announcement Friday Marvel Comics' Moon Knight will headline his own series on Disney+.

So very much excited. 😱 https://t.co/PgxziGDdJC — Ross Marquand (@RossMarquand) August 24, 2019

Marquand shared his excitement after his Walking Dead co-star Khary Payton reacted to the news on Twitter. In a followup tweet, Marquand retweeted the news with a comment: "Giggity!🌚"

The actor, well-known for his celebrity impressions, is a well-read comic book fan who has expressed a repeat interest in portraying the troubled Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, in live-action.

"On the off chance that [Red Skull] — I don't know if he's out of the MCU, or if he's free to roam, or whatever — but if he doesn't come back, I would love to play Moon Knight," Marquand said during a Texas convention in December. "Because that's kind of Marvel's — he gets compared to Batman a lot, like Marvel's Batman, but he's such an amazing character."

Spector is a mercenary and former Marine who is slain in Egypt; when he's resurrected by Egyptian moon god Khonshu to act as his crime-fighting avatar, Spector becomes the brutal vigilante Moon Knight. For Marquand, the draw is Spector's struggle with mental illness and his particular affliction: a multiple personality disorder.

"And what they go into in a later part of the series with his dissociative identity disorder, he has a hard time keeping realities separate from his crime-fighting or if this is all in his head, and he might, like, actually be going crazy," Marquand added. "Which, if you think about it, what superhero wouldn't kinda be going crazy a little bit if you have an alter ego? I think it would mess with your head. So that's a character I would love to play."

Marquand next returns as Aaron in The Walking Dead Season 10, due out October 6 on AMC.