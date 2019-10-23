Benedict Cumberbatch Does An Impression of Marvel Movies Co-Star Robert Downey Jr.

The snarky sparks between Iron Man and Doctor Strange made for some of the best moments in Avengers: Infinity War, as the inherit arrogance in both Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) made the collision of personalities unavoidable. Well, Marvel fans may think that seeing Cumberbatch and Downey trade verbal jabs onscreen is as good as it gets for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie – but they would be wrong. As it turns out, it is just as entertaining to see Benedict Cumberbatch do his impression of Robert Downey Jr.

See the proof for yourself in the video above, which was taken from a segment that Cumberbatch recently did on The Jenny McCarthy Show! Watch the full interview segement below:

Cumberbatch’s Downey impression basically takes a jab at the former Iron Man star’s manic, scatterbrained vocal cadence, with a bunch of half-thoughts forming a loose path of association to what Downey is trying to convey. It’s not spot-on in terms of sound (Cumberbatch can’t really sound any less Cumberbatch-y), but it is deeply spot-on in terms of subtle mannerisms and delivery, which, really, is the sign of a masterful actor. Cumberbatch and Downey (and the other actors from Avengers: Infinity War‘s “Battle of Titan” segment) spent enough time together to really pick up on the finer points of each other’s personalities – as is the inherit process of shadowing study that actors never really seem able to turn off. It would only be fair turn, now, if we got to see Downey’s impression of Cumberbatch, so hopefully that’s coming soon.

Ironically enough, after all the witty banter between Doctor Strange and Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War, the sequel film, Avengers: Endgame, brought their shared subplot to a climax using no words at all, just a simple gesture from Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, letting Downey’s Tony Stark know that the 1 moment in 14,000,605 possible futures had arrived, for Iron Man to step up, make the ultimate sacrfiice, and save the universe. You can relive that epic MCU moment in the video above.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.