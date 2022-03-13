Benedict Cumberbatch Still Filming Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots Less Than Two Months Before Release Date

Benedict Cumberbatch was one of the many actors who attended the BAFTAS today. The star was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in The Power of the Dog, which just won Best Film at the ceremony. Cumberbatch lost to Will Smith (King Richard), but they’ll be going up against each other again soon at the Academy Awards, which gave 12 nominations to The Power of the Dog. While on the red carpet, Cumberbatch revealed some surprising news about his highly-anticpated next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite the fact that the movie is less than two months from being released, the actor is still working on reshoots.

“I’m having a very nice time doing reshoots for Doctor Strange,” Cumberbatch said in an interview when asked about being in the UK. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Benedict’s still filming reshoots for Doctor Strange? Oook. pic.twitter.com/1lBm8FyDw6 — thelostsmiles ꫂ Phil Burbank's scarf (@SmilingBenedict) March 13, 2022

“It’s a big, big movie,” Cumberbatch recently argued before comparing it to his last outing in the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

Last month, Marvel released a new trailer for the upcoming film, and the new footage caused quite a stir on social media. Not only did the trailer feature some big moments for both Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but the biggest surprise was a mysterious voice that sounded an awful lot like Patrick Stewart. While Stewart played coy when asked about being in the movie, it’s hard to believe that voice belonged to anyone else.

Originally, the movie was going to be helmed by the first Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, but he left the project during the development stage. Citing “creative differences,” Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill exited the Marvel sequel and re-teamed for The Black Phone. The project went to Spider-Man director, Sam Raimi.

“Sam Raimi is lovely and I got to learn a lot from him. It was odd going from WandaVision and bringing this character to a different film that felt more based in Marvel films. I felt like I was putting on old shoes,” Elizabeth Olsen previously shared.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6th, and the first Doctor Strange is currently streaming on Disney+. The Power of the Dog is available to watch on Netflix.