Benicio Del Toro Reacts To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Fans “Riding Him” At Disneyland

Benicio Del Toro made a name for himself with compelling performances in dramatic films like The Usual Suspects and Traffic, ultimately scoring himself big roles in franchise films. Having starred in Guardians of the Galaxy as The Collector, the actor’s likeness was incorporated into the Guardians-themed “Mission: Breakout” ride at Disneyland.

“It’s kind of bizarre. I never thought I’d have a statue of me anywhere, let alone in Disneyland,” Del Toro shared with The Tonight Show about being featured in the ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor joked about fans coming up to him about the experience, as they reveal, “I ride you. I enjoy riding you. You’re always letting me down.”

In addition to starring in Guardians of the Galaxy, Del Toro was also in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, another film that went on to become one of the most successful films of the year. Despite the scale of these films being much larger than his more typical roles, the actor noted it’s all the same approach to a character.

“Acting is acting. I’m lucky that I can be part of those big movies then explore characters like the one in Escape at Dannemora,” the actor confessed.

In The Last Jedi, Del Toro had a brief but important role as DJ, a hacker who neither sided with the Resistance nor the First Order, merely offering his services to whoever wrote the check. It’s unlikely we’ll see the character return for Episode IX, though the actor said he’d happily return to the franchise.

“I have no answer for those, not because I’m withholding information, but there’s nothing on my plate right now,” Del Toro replied to Variety earlier this year when asked about a Star Wars return. “But would I like to? Yes, sir.”

Del Toro’s last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the other hand, teased a more dire fate for his character. When the Guardians of the Galaxy attempted to retrieve the Power Stone from the Collector, Thanos had already beaten them to the punch, destroying the Collector’s headquarters and possibly the man himself. However, even characters who we explicitly saw killed are poised to return for Avengers 4 in some capacity.

“I think he’s alive, yeah,” Del Toro shared with CinemaBlend about his character’s fate. “I think that, you know, I think he’s alive. You’re talking to him!”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on an indefinite hold as it searches for a director. Avengers 4 will land in theaters on May 3, 2019.