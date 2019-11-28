Black Friday 2019: The Best Deals on Toys, Collectibles, and Funko Pops

Black Friday is now in full swing, and there are some big deals happening on toys, games, and collectibles – including Funko Pop figures. Here’s a breakdown of the best sales that are live right now:

Funko Pops: At the time of writing, there is a big buy 2, get 1 free Funko Pop sale happening here at Hot Topic. It includes over 400 figures, and a whole bunch of their recently released exclusives are crowding the top of the sale bestsellers. GameStop also has a pretty massive buy 2, get 1 free Funko Pop sale going on right here. They’re even heavily discounting the Funkoverse line of board games. Last but not least, Pop In A Box is running a Black Friday sale right here that includes some deep discounts with more on the way in the coming days.

You should also check out this Walmart link, because a collection of exclusive Black Friday 10-inch Deadpool Pop figures in assorted colors (pictured above) launched there last night and they could sell out at any moment.

Toys and Collectibles: One of the best Black Friday sales on toys and collectibles is going on right here at Entertainment Earth. It includes deals up to 80% off on items that include Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage collection figures, Marvel Legends figures, prop replicas, and more.

Walmart has also launched a Black Friday deal on action figures and other toys for kids of all ages that takes up to 40% off some popular items. You can browse through those deals right here. Walmart is also a pretty fantastic place to pick up deals on LEGO sets.

Finally, GameStop is offering some big Black Friday discounts on a collection of nearly 100 board games as well as a buy 1, get one free deal on over 200 trading card game listings.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.