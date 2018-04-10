‘Black Panther’ Passes $1.3 Billion At Worldwide Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther has grossed more than $1.3 billion globally, making it the 10th highest grossing film of all time in worldwide box office.

Black Panther is just behind Disney’s own Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.33 billion), released in December, and ahead of Disney animated phenomenon Frozen ($1.27 billion).

With Black Panther‘s success, Disney now owns half of the top ten highest grossing films of all time, with Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b) coming in third overall behind only James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.78b) and Cameron’s Titanic ($2.18b).

The Avengers ($1.51b) is in fifth place behind Jurassic World ($1.67b), and its sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.40b), comes in seventh place, just behind Furious 7 ($1.51b).

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1.34b) comes in eighth, with The Last Jedi and Black Panther taking spots nine and ten, respectively.

In March, the Marvel blockbuster became just the 14th movie in history to earn more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

That puts Panther ahead of 2013’s Iron Man 3 ($1.21b), now in 14th place, and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War ($1.15b), now in 16th place.

Most recently, Black Panther surpassed Titanic in domestic receipts, taking its place as the third highest-grossing movie in the United States.

The groundbreaking smash hit pulled in $661 million in the U.S. alone, putting it behind The Force Awakens ($936.6 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million).

Those are just a handful of the records shattered by Black Panther, notable for being the first entry out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a Black lead and a predominantly Black cast.

Among the jewels in its crown as of February were the most sold presale tickets for any superhero movie on Fandango, the highest-rated superhero movie on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel’s best IMAX ticket pre-seller, best February Thursday night preview box office, best non-team-up opening day, and best opening weekend in February history, beating out previous record holder Deadpool‘s $132.4 million with a hefty $201 million.

In March, Avengers: Infinity War broke Black Panther‘s ticket pre-sale record — indicating Disney will soon own six of the top ten highest grossing films of all time.

Black Panther is now playing.

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Black Panther breakouts Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) return to fight alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes as the action hits Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27.