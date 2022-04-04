Black Panther 2: Anthony Mackie Says He’s Spent Time on Wakanda Forever Set

In an interesting development within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears Anthony Mackie has been hanging out around the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star was on hand at the Grammys Sunday night to present an award when he let one journalist know he’s been keeping up with the film. Though Mackie stopped short of confirming he was in the highly anticipated sequel, he did seem to suggest he’s visited the set and has seen a substantial amount of the development process.

“I’m very excited to say they just wrapped filming Black Panther 2. It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be spectacular. I’m not [in it] but I’ve been [to the set], I’ve witnessed it. I’m very excited for everyone to see Black Panther 2, they just wrapped it,” Mackie said when asked what his next Marvel plans were.

Anthony Mackie says while he’s not in it, he’s recently spent some time on the BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER set and they’ve completed filming!



To date, Mackie’s next appearance has always been expected to be during the events of Captain America 4.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore previously said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman lead Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens in theaters on November 11th.

