Black Panther 3: Denzel Washington Apologized to Director After Leaking Casting

Denzel Washington reached for his phone to make an unexpected mea culpa after accidentally revealing his involvement in Marvel’s next Wakandan adventure. During a candid moment on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the Oscar winner confessed to frantically FaceTiming Black Panther director Ryan Coogler after prematurely spilling details about his upcoming role in the franchise’s third installment. The revelation initially surfaced during Washington’s press tour for Gladiator II on Australia’s Today show, where the actor candidly outlined his remaining projects, including Marvel Studios’ Black Panther 3.

“I called him the other day. I forgot what it was about — no, I called him to apologize,” Washington admitted. “That’s right. I called him. I said, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ He’s like, ‘No, man, it’s all good.’ I FaceTimed, and right there next to him was his lady. They were editing. They were hanging out.” In addition to revealing he was up for a role in Marvel’s Black Panther 3, with Coogler writing him a apart, Washington revealed plans for two Shakespeare adaptations as well, and then announced he intends to retire from acting altogether.

The unexpected announcement from Washington sent ripples through the Marvel fandom, especially since the studio hasn’t officially greenlit the third chapter of the Wakandan saga. Washington’s involvement would mark a poetic connection to the franchise – he once funded the late Chadwick Boseman‘s acting studies, prompting Boseman to declare at the 2019 AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony: “My whole cast stands on your shoulders. The daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the many sacrifices you made for the culture on film sets through your career, the things you refused to compromise along the way lay the blueprints for us to follow.”

Despite the premature announcement, the rapport between Washington and Coogler appears unscathed. The actor playfully mimicked Coogler’s communication style during the Variety podcast: “I love Ryan, because he’s like, he won’t say things. ‘You know what I’m saying? Like, you know what I’m saying?’ Well, at least that’s when he talks to me… I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know what you’re saying, Ryan, say it!’”

Washington’s enthusiasm for the project shines through his candid remarks: “Man, are you kidding me? Just write it! Whatever you write, I’ll do it,” he recalled telling Coogler. The role represents one of Washington’s final screen appearances, as the 69-year-old actor has indicated he’s approaching retirement, though “not tomorrow,” as he quipped, adding “We’re all retiring.”

The Black Panther franchise, known for assembling powerhouse talent including Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, and Forest Whitaker, would mark Washington’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While details about his character remain under wraps – even from Washington himself – his addition to the cast continues the series’ tradition of securing Hollywood’s most distinguished performers.

As fan speculation runs wild and digital artists flood social media with mock-ups of Washington in various Wakandan roles, the actor maintains a respectful silence about further details. The script remains in development, with no official production timeline announced by Marvel Studios.

Washington’s upcoming schedule includes the Netflix-backed Hannibal biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, a Broadway run as Othello opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in February 2025, and an undisclosed project with Steve McQueen.

“For me it’s about the filmmakers,” Washington explained to Variety. “Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

For now, it seems the legendary actor has learned his lesson about Marvel’s notorious secrecy protocols, though his accidental reveal has only heightened anticipation for what promises to be another groundbreaking chapter in the Black Panther franchise.