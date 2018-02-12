‘Black Panther’: Watch Chadwick Boseman Get an Adorable Valentine on ‘Good Morning America’

The perfect Valentine can melt the heart of even the world’s fiercest warrior, and its most powerful king.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman appeared on Good Morning America this week to promote his new Marvel film, and he was given the most adorable Valentine’s Day gift from a fan in the audience.

In the video below, the hosts of GMA point out that a young girl in the crowd has a gift for Boseman. The young girl, who’s wearing a Black Panther shirt and set of toy claws, holds up a paper heart that she made for the film’s star. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, this was her only chance to give such a gift to her hero.

We’re excited for @theblackpanther, but one little fan is excited for Valentine’s Day too now that @chadwickboseman is here. #BlackPantherOnGMA pic.twitter.com/qh9NTvsLaM — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2018

Boseman quickly hopped out of his seat and went to meet the child. He hugged her and thanked her for the Valentine, and the audience in attendance erupted with applause.

As Boseman returned to his seat, the hosts of the show noted that it was his first time appearing on GMA and he was already getting overloaded with love and affection from the fans.

While Black Panther is Boseman’s debut as the lead of a Marvel film, he did appear in the MCU two years ago. The actor portrayed T’Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther, in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther hits theaters in just a few days, on February 16.