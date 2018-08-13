‘Black Panther’ Ends Domestic Box Office Run With Over $700 Million

Black Panther has officially ended its domestic box office run, and Marvel Studios is certainly going to be thrilled about the final tally.

Black Panther ends its domestic run with a final total of $700,059,566 million, which puts it in the top spot for any comic book adaptation (i.e. superhero film) ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Marvel’s The Avengers. The film was in theaters for 25 weeks, and on the All-Time Movie Domestic list Black Panther holds the number 3 spot behind Avatar ($760 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Black Panther has ended its domestic run with a final total gross of $700,059,566. #BlackPanther #BoxOffice @MarvelStudios @theblackpanther”

Worldwide the film has also impressed, as it added another $646 million overseas to accumulate a worldwide total of over $1.3 billion (via Box Office Mojo). On the All-Time worldwide list, Black Panther comes in at #9, ahead of big-time films like Frozen, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

It couldn’t quite reach Avengers: Age of Ultron (1.4 billion), and comes in behind Avengers: Infinity War, which has amassed over $2 billion at 15 weeks in theaters.

Infinity War has a chance to catch Black Panther in the domestic box office as well, but even if it falls to that film, it’s pretty good company.

Black Panther is already on home video, and you can find the special features included below.

Blu-ray:

Director’s Intro

From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making

Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity

The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them

The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people

Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology

Deleted Scenes

– U.N. Meet and Greet

– Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda

– T’Challa Remembers His Father

– Voices from the Past

Gag Reel

Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”

Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe

Director’s Commentary

Digital Exclusives:

In World Wakanda Tourism Ads

– Come to Wakanda “Before”

– Come to Wakanda “After”

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.