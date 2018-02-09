‘Black Panther’: Ex-Girlfriend Extended TV Spot Released

Marvel has just dropped a bunch more clips from it’s upcoming blockbuster (have you seen pre-sales?) Black Panther. In the clip provided, we get to see just a little bit more of some of the many faces that surround T’Challa.

In the video titled “Ex-girlfriend” we discover that Black Panther has a past with one of the Dora Milaje but he trusts her enough to bring her along on a mission. What that mission is, we really can’t be sure – if it’s the main plot fight of the film or something else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip does also give us a better look at the Kingdom of Wakanda showing moments of its technology and what a beautifully designed world it is. The film will be released in just one week from the time of this articles posting, so we’re not sure if we’ll get anymore looks at the film other than the ones released today.

The film has already garnered a ‘fresh‘ rating on Rotten Tomotoes – despite a facebook groups campaign to destroy the fan score. Causing facebook to take down the group and for Rotten Tomotoes to respond. The The Marvel film will be in theaters February 16th and has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomotoes. The Comicbook.com anticipation score sits at a 86.50, currently number 4 on our lists.

Directed by Ryan Coogle, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

