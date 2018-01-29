How ‘Black Panther’ Reflects Today’s World

In a matter of weeks, Black Panther will introduce fans to a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And according to one of the film’s executive producers, it will probably reflect a bit of reality in the process.

ComicBook.com got a chance to talk to Black Panther producer Nate Moore while on a visit to the film’s set last year. When asked how the film will reflect real-world issues — similarly to the recent Black Panther comic runs — Moore had a pretty clear answer.

“It’s interesting,” Moore said. “I think the movie is inherently political. Just the idea of Wakanda being a nation in Africa that is the most technologically advanced in the world, is a political statement. Without us having to go too much far past that.”

In the months since, it’s safe to say that parallel between Black Panther and the current political climate has continued in some pretty creative ways. According to Moore, that connection was expected to some extent, and fans will just have to wait and see how it is presented onscreen.

“As to how political it will be when the film comes out next year, obviously we all know the political landscape is shifting so quickly, it’s so hard to say, but when you’re dealing with an African character in the outside world I think politics are inherent in that,” Moore continued. “We don’t want to be too political. It’s not by any means a message movie, but I think people, once they see the film, will see the relevance in it.”

Moore then compared Black Panther to another surprisingly topical Marvel Studios film: Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“In the same way that Winter Soldier, without hopefully being too textual, was talking about issues that we were all talking about in defense, and in information gathering,” Moore added. “I think that kind of stuff, Panther will have similar kind of echoes of what’s happening.”

This sentiment was echoed by Black Panther‘s star, Chadwick Boseman, who referred to the film as a “political drama” last year.

“Generally, there is unrest because there’s no leader on the throne,” Boseman explained back in July. “We’re dealing with a similar thing right now in this country. Just because a person was elected doesn’t mean everybody agrees with the things he’s going to do. Having to make the first decisions … what do you do first? What do you choose to do that’s going to get everybody on your side? It’s a political drama essentially.”

Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th.