Black Panther: Shuri Getting Her Own Original Novel

Shuri has exploded in popularity since Black Panther galloped into theaters last year. Now, Scholastic and Marvel are collaborating to bring a Shuri novel to fans next year. The all-new story debuts in May of 2020 and begins a multi-year deal designed to introduce new stories featuring Marvel’s beloved Super Heroes to young readers worldwide. Shuri: A Black Panther Novel will be the first step by the two companies to craft exciting, relatable stories whit characters who resonate with the millions of kids Scholastic reaches.

Avengers Assembly by Preeti Chhibber is another middle-grade series that will follow Shuri: A Black Pather Novel. Shuri’s debut will be penned by New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone. Black Panther’s massive success surely factored into the decision to have the younger heroine helm the first book in this project. Shuri is the most brilliant mind on Earth in the Marvel Comics universe, so young readers can see a positive reflection of themselves in her character. Both companies have talked about their excitement for the deal.

“Marvel is always looking for best-in-class partners to develop new and exciting ways to experience the Marvel Universe, and Scholastic is the perfect partner to do this. We couldn’t be more thrilled,” Sven Larsen, Director, Licensed Publishing, Marvel said in a statement.

He continued, “As two brands dedicated to storytelling for every kind of reader and fan, the combined strength of this collaboration will be truly one of a kind – with a super power to bring together the next generation of fans through the joy of reading and Marvel.”



Sana Amanat, Vice President of Content & Character Development, Marvel added, “Marvel’s characters mean so much to our fans because they inspire us to embrace our individual power.”

“As the first title we’re launching with Scholastic, Shuri is the perfect character to highlight this message. She may be a Wakandan princess, but what makes Shuri the ultimate hero is her unique sense of intelligence, responsibility and determination, ideals that resonate with all of us,” she concluded.



“The Marvel Universe is vast, inclusive and iconic with a great range of multi-faceted characters, and Scholastic and Marvel share a commitment to bringing diverse characters to life,” Debra Dorfman, Vice President and Publisher, Global Licensing, Brands and Media, Scholastic said in the statement.

She pointed to some of the popular characters among younger fans, “Shuri, Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Squirrel Girl, etc. are all “ordinary” characters with extraordinary powers – and there are a lot of stories to be told!”



The difference with Shuri is that she appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already. Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, and company are all waiting on their call-up to that stage, but that doesn’t undercut their popularity among the younger fans. The next generation will be well represented in this newest series for younger readers, and that’s a great thing for everyone involved.