Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o Feud Over X-Men’s Storm In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Though Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has had little time to think about bringing X-Men character Storm into a Black Panther sequel, Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o have put plenty of thought into such a move and, like Wakanda, they’re not fond of outsiders.

ComicBook.com first asked Boseman if he wants to see the Ororo and T’Challa relationship fans are so very fond of. “Are you trying to break up my relationship with Nakia?” Boseman asked in response. “It sounds like that’s what you’re doing right now.”

Boseman, who is as loyal to his co-stars as Letitia Wright when asked if she wants a standalone film, was quick and wise to suggest sending the same question to Nakia actress Nyong’o. After all, this first Black Panther film offers up a relationship between T’Challa and Nakia which neither character may be eager to give up. “Have you talked to Lupita yet?” Boseman asked. “I challenge you to ask her that question.”

Nyong’o was a territorial about her character’s man as can be! “I’m not happy to talk about this, at all! I feel very territorial,” Nyong’o said. “That’s my king!”

As it turns out, Nyong’o and Boseman have already discussed the possibility of Storm coming to Wakanda for a Black Panther sequel in a steal-your-man situation. “I’ve already told him, he better not have that,” Nyong’o said. “He will have a problem on his hands.”

For now, fans can look forward to exploring the relationship between T’Challa and Nakia in the first trip to Wakanda set to hit theaters later this month.

Boseman may not be the only one with a fight on his hands should Storm comes along, though! During the wedding ceremony between T’Challa and Ororo in Marvel Comics, it was M’Baku who decided it would be appropriate to pick a fight with Spider-Man. M’Baku will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther as played by Winston Duke. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com to hear which Avengers character Duke would want to square up with should such a moment come to life on the big screen!

