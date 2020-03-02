Ta-Nehesi Coates’ Black Panther to End in June

Despite one creative change after another at the House of Ideas — as happens the business of comics, after all — one of the constants the past few years has been Ta-Nehesi Coates and his leadership with the world of Black Panther. Come June, that all changes as Coates and the character part ways. Announced by Marvel over the weekend at C2E2, Coates is wrapping up his four-year run on Black Panther with issue #25 due out this summer.

Pairing with the title with Marvel’s All-New, All-Different initiative that launched in 2016, Coates will have written upwards of 68 issues involving the character by the time June rolls around. That includes two separate runs on the main Black Panther title run that lasted for 26 and 26 issues. The writer and novelist then spearheaded efforts on Black Panther-related spinoffs like Black Panther & The Crew, Black Panther: World of Wakanda, and Rise of the Black Panther.

While Coates first run focused on T’Challa in the familiar fictional country of Wakanda, the second volume has seen the character involved in a space-faring story titled The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. It’s in the second run Erik Killmonger — the villain made popular by Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther movie — made his Marvel return, shocking most readers as he bonded with a symbiote in the vein of Eddie Brock or Cletus Kasady.

The full solicitation for Black Panther #25 can be found below.