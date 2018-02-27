Fans Are Petitioning For A ‘Black Panther’ TV Show

It is impossible to ignore the impact of Black Panther. Fans had high hopes for the film ahead of its release, and the Marvel Studios feature did not come to play. Since its debut, Black Panther has earned $700 million worldwide, and it has earned universal praise. So, the world isn’t surprised by the fandom’s thirst for more Wakanda.

No, really — online petitions are up asking for Wakanda to take over the small screen.

If you head to Change.org, you will find one petition for a Black Panther TV series is gaining traction. The page, which can be found here, was made by Eric Hamilton. The petition details the film’s massive success before laying out the potential of a show centered on Wakanda.

“Telling the back story of Wakanda would be a game changer. How did Wakanda become the most technologically advanced country on Earth? From the technology to the artistry coupled with the rich African traditions, the fans demand more,” Hamilton wrote.

“The Black Panther fanbase would love to see a Wakanda Series on Netflix. This series would expand the depth of the Marvel universe and we feel Marvel/Disney would enjoy creating and adapting these stories as much as we would love watching them.”

So far, the petition has earned nearly 4,300 signatures since it was posted. Fans have flooded the page with comments pitching their own Wakanda series, and many are looking to Netflix to make the show become a reality. After all, the company did help bring Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and more to life on the screen. However, fans may be better off petitioning Disney straight for the show.

While Netflix and Marvel have enjoyed a healthy relationship, the latter’s ties to Disney may rift the partnership. This year, Disney confirmed it would roll out its own streaming platform and pull many of its titles from Netflix. Future Marvel television projects could lie with Netflix, but Disney will have the chance to build up its own all-star series once its new service is built. So, what better way is there to inaugurate Disney’s streaming platform than by giving Wakanda and the Dora Milaje a shout out?

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

