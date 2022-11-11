Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Poster Unveiled





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just revealed the poster for the massive MCU movie. In the stark image, the helmet of the Black Panther is seen. But, who lies under it remains a mystery. Marvel Studios released the trailer for Ryan Coogler's epic this evening. Many fans are crying because of the poignant sentiment that undergirds the entire clip. There is loss in the air as Chadwick Boseman's murals look down upon the viewer. There are moments of triumph in the runtime with celebrations, the kingdom of Wakanda in full bloom. But, the ache is palpable because it is downright hard to watch Queen Ramonda give voice to the pain among so many in this ensemble. It's a powerful trailer next to a powerful image. The entire cast said that this movie is to honor Boseman, from the looks of that trailer, they're well on their way.

Producer Nate Moore sat down with Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast to discuss the expectations placed on this film.

"I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with," Moore revealed. "So beyond, 'Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,' and people of the first movie, it's how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn't exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we're going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we're making it."

Moore added, "I mean, I would be lying if I didn't want people to be most excited about Black Panther 2, just because that's what I'm thinking about 24 hours a day. But no, but I think everything is becoming more different. And that's something we talk a lot about. And again, for better or for worse what Eternals is doing, is showing you that we can do different kinds of things. Because we're quite aware of how much stuff we make. We're super aware of the movies we've made in the past. For us, as we go forward, it's how do we make Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness different from Thor: Love and Thunder, different from Wakanda Forever, different from The Marvels, different from Ms. Marvel, different from Hawkeye. There is a lot of stuff."

